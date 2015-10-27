Oct 27 Logic Instrument SA :

* Secures a flexible bond financing of up to 2 million euros ($2.21 million) over three years

* Has issued 4 note warrants, each allowing the company to issue, over the course of the next 36 months, up to four sequential tranches of convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9058 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)