Oct 28 Ipsen SA :

* Telesta Therapeutics and Ipsen announce exclusive license agreement for MCNA1 for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer in major ex-United States territories

* Ipsen to develop and commercialize MCNA1 in all countries of the world, with the exception of the United States, where Telesta is establishing commercial operations, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, South Korea and Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)