BRIEF-Innova announces Q4 revenue $5.8 mln versus $5.8 mln
* Innova Gaming Group Inc Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.05
Oct 28 Technip :
* Awarded contract for a new ethylene cracker in the US
* Signs contract to supply its proprietary ethylene technology and PDP to PTTGC America LLC (PTTGCA), a subsidiary of PTT Global Chemical, for a 1,000 KTA grassroots ethane cracker to be located in Belmont County, Ohio, USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Avid Technology announces q4 2016 results and issues q1 and fy 2017 guidance