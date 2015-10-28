Oct 28 Technip :

* Awarded contract for a new ethylene cracker in the US

* Signs contract to supply its proprietary ethylene technology and PDP to PTTGC America LLC (PTTGCA), a subsidiary of PTT Global Chemical, for a 1,000 KTA grassroots ethane cracker to be located in Belmont County, Ohio, USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)