Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 28 HMS Networks AB
* Q3 net sales reached SEK 180 million vs a year-ago 152 million, corresponding to an 18 percent increase
* Q3 operating result reached SEK 31 million vs year-ago 37 million
* Says a change in the product mix for the third quarter and a cost increase in our supply chain result in a somewhat weaker gross margin
* Q3 order intake was SEK 180 million vs year-ago 148 million
* Says "we assume a cautious approach to market development and we consider conditions for a long-term growth as positive" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order