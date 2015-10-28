UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 C&C Group Plc
* Decline of 9.5 pct in H1 operating profit
* H1 revenue falls 2.6 pct to 358.6 mln eur
* Announces launch of share buyback programme to repurchase up to eur 100 million of group`s shares by July 2016
* Reaffirmation of 2.0x net debt(v) to ebitda(i) target and use strong cash generation to return capital to shareholders and invest in growth
* In aggregate, headwinds will adversely impact profitability by eur 10 million in financial year
* We have and will continue to review acquisition opportunities to optimise value for shareholders but only if they deliver superior and sustainable long term returns
* Expect improved operational performance in ireland and Scotland as we move through second half and into FY`17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.