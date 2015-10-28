BRIEF-Immunocellular Therapeutics and Memgen announce letter of intent for potential joint immuno-oncology collaboration
* Immunocellular Therapeutics and Memgen announce letter of intent for potential joint immuno-oncology collaboration
Oct 28 Surgical Innovations Group Plc :
* Appointment of Nigel Rogers as executive chairman with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* Immunocellular Therapeutics and Memgen announce letter of intent for potential joint immuno-oncology collaboration
* Board of directors of Life Healthcare has resolved to raise 9 bln rand through rights offer, as previously announced