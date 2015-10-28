Oct 28 Citycon Oyj :

* Board will propose to the AGM to move to quarterly distribution and gives guidance on distribution level

* Will propose to company's Annual General Meeting 2016 that Citycon will move to quarterly distribution policy starting in 2016

* Restated current dividend distribution policy to pay out more than 50 pct of result for period excluding fair value changes on property

* It is targeted distribution proposal to AGM 2016 for financial year 1.1.-31.12.2015 would be at level of 0.15 euro per share Source text for Eikon:

