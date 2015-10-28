Oct 28 INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :

* Says authorized capital company will be increased by additionally issuing no more than 28.8 million ordinary registered shares of 0.29 euros ($0.3202) par value each

* To increase the authorized capital from 12.5 million euros to 20.9 million euros

* Says minimal issue price of each newly issued share is 0.35 euro Source text: bit.ly/1LY6aGg

($1 = 0.9056 euros)