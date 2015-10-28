BRIEF-CITIC Securities to pay A share and H share annual dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders of both A share and H share for FY 2016
Oct 28 Sparebanken Øst :
* 9M net interest income 439.4 Norwegian crowns ($51.9 )million versus 454.2 million crowns year ago
* 9M loan losses 13.2 million crowns versus 21.4 million crowns year ago
* 9M net income 199.4 million crowns versus 367.9 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4602 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM, March 23 VolkerWessels, the largest Dutch construction company, is preparing a stock market listing which may value the family-owned business at more than 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) including debt, people close to the matter said.