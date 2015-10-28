UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Lotus Bakeries NV :
* Matthieu Boone will retire from his position as director and chairman of the board of directors of Lotus Bakeries
* Proposal to appoint Sofie Boone as a new non-executive director
* Jan Vander Stichele becomes non-executive chairman of the board of directors Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.