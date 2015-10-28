Oct 28 Visiomed Group SA :

* Draws down new tranche of OCABSA convertible bonds with warrants attached for 3 million euros

* Draw-down made as part of contract put in place on Aug 6 with L1 Capital

* Funds will be used to finance external growth in connected health

