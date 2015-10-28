BRIEF-Immunocellular Therapeutics and Memgen announce letter of intent for potential joint immuno-oncology collaboration
* Immunocellular Therapeutics and Memgen announce letter of intent for potential joint immuno-oncology collaboration
Oct 28 Visiomed Group SA :
* Draws down new tranche of OCABSA convertible bonds with warrants attached for 3 million euros
* Draw-down made as part of contract put in place on Aug 6 with L1 Capital
* Funds will be used to finance external growth in connected health
Source text: bit.ly/1H9U5fa Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Immunocellular Therapeutics and Memgen announce letter of intent for potential joint immuno-oncology collaboration
* Board of directors of Life Healthcare has resolved to raise 9 bln rand through rights offer, as previously announced