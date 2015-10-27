UPDATE 4-South Africa's biggest trade union calls for Zuma to quit
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds ANC Wednesday briefing on two-day meetings)
Oct 27 Agfa Gevaert NV :
* Rush University medical center in Chicago selects AGFA HealthCare DR solutions
* To supply three DX-D 600 and one DX-D 300 direct radiography (DR) solutions over the coming year Source text: bit.ly/1N5dRih Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds ANC Wednesday briefing on two-day meetings)
NEW YORK, April 4 New York state's highest court on Tuesday rejected Facebook Inc's challenge to 381 search warrants to uncover suspected widespread Social Security disability fraud by its customers.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 An Uber executive at the center of a high-profile legal dispute with Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving-car unit has "no basis to believe" any criminal investigation is underway over allegations of trade secret theft, the executive's lawyer said in a court filing.