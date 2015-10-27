Oct 27 Turbon AG :

* EBIT in the first nine months was 5.4 million euros ($5.96 million) (previous year: 8.2 million euros), earnings before taxes 4.8 million euros (previous year: 7.6 million euros)

* 9-month consolidated net income of 3.4 million euros (previous year: 5.4 million euros)

* Consolidated sales in the first nine months of 80.3 million euros (year ago 80.1 million euros)

* For the full 2015, expects the following figures: group revenue around 110.0 million euros, earnings before taxes approximately 8.0 million euros and net profit about 6.0 million euros

* For 2016 planning a group turnover of over 120 million euros and a further step towards the medium-term target sales volume of 150 million euros and an increase in operating earnings figures