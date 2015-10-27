Oct 27 Cegedim SA :

* Q3 revenue 120.4 million euros ($132.91 million) versus 116.4 million euros year ago

* Expects like-for-like revenue growth of 1 pct and a 5 pct increase in EBITDA for 2015

* Does not anticipate any significant acquisitions for 2015 and does not disclose profit projections or estimates Source text: bit.ly/1P2YvuL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9059 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)