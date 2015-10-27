BRIEF-Meta Co says raises about $10 mln in equity financing
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)
Oct 27 HSBC Holdings Plc :
* Sale of private banking trust and investment management business in Bermuda
* Sale to Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited
* In addition HSBC Bermuda has entered into an agreement to refer its existing private banking clients to Butterfield
* As at Dec. 31, 2014 trust and investment business had about $24bn of assets under administration and $1.5bn of assets under management
* Banking portfolio had approximately $1.2bn of assets under management
* Transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete in first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)
NEW YORK, April 4 Dyal Capital Partners, the Neuberger Berman Group unit that takes minority stakes in hedge and private equity fund firms, has bought into credit investor Sound Point Capital LP, according to a person familiar with the situation.
WASHINGTON, April 4 The U.S. Senate Banking Committee voted on Tuesday to advance Jay Clayton's nomination as the next head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to the full Senate for approval.