UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 XXL ASA :
* Sweden and Finland with strong performance
* Q3 total revenue 1.75 billion Norwegian crowns ($206.6 million) versus 1.42 billion crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA incl. one-offs 201 million crowns versus 159 million crowns year ago
* Group maintains following long term objectives (as compared to 2013 figures)
* Has already signed 8 new lease agreements for new store openings and aims for 8-10 new stores in total for 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4724 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.