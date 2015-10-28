Oct 28 Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Q3 net sales 288.8 million euros ($318.66 million) versus 178.4 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBIT loss 1.6 million euros versus profit 13.7 million euros year ago

* Outlook for 2015 updated

* Full-Year 2015 net sales are expected to increase from 2014 levels and operating profit excluding non-recurring items to be above 2014 levels

* Previously, full-year net sales were expected to increase from 2014 levels and operating profit excluding non-recurring items to be at 2014 levels

($1 = 0.9063 euros)