BRIEF-CITIC Securities to pay A share and H share annual dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders of both A share and H share for FY 2016
Oct 28 Rebosis Property Fund Ltd :
* Declared a dividend of 57,95 cents per share for six months ended Aug. 31, 2015
* Outlook looks moderate
* Board is of view that distribution per share for FY16 will grow between 7 pct to 9 pct above that of FY15
* At year-end assets under management were valued at R9,8 billion (2014: R7,6 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders of both A share and H share for FY 2016
FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM, March 23 VolkerWessels, the largest Dutch construction company, is preparing a stock market listing which may value the family-owned business at more than 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) including debt, people close to the matter said.