Oct 28 Rebosis Property Fund Ltd :

* Declared a dividend of 57,95 cents per share for six months ended Aug. 31, 2015

* Outlook looks moderate

* Board is of view that distribution per share for FY16 will grow between 7 pct to 9 pct above that of FY15

* At year-end assets under management were valued at R9,8 billion (2014: R7,6 billion)