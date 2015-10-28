Oct 28 Oxford BioMedica Plc :

* Announces that GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK) has exercised an option to obtain a non-exclusive licence for two rare orphan disease indications under Oxford BioMedica's LentiVector platform technology patents

