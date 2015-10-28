UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects headline to say revenue for 9-months to Sept. down 8 pct, not up 5 pct)
Oct 28 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc :
* Clean EBITDA for nine months ended Sept. 30, 2015 up 5 pct to EUR 79.8 million
* Total revenue in nine months to Sept. 30, 2015 down 8 pct to EUR 429.9 million
* Sports betting turnover in nine months to Sept. 30, 2015 up on same period last year
* Current trading has been strong with average daily revenue of EUR 1,484,300, up 9 pct; excluding EU vat, total net revenue is up 12 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.