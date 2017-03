Oct 28 Heathrow Funding Ltd

* Demand at heathrow continues to grow with traffic up 2.3% to a record 56.9 million passengers

* Robust financial results with revenue up 4.1% to £2.1 billion and ebitda up 4.4% to £1.2 billion

* Up 4.1 percent for nine months ended sept 30 to 2,068 million stg

* Pre-Tax profit for nine months ended sept 30 of 552 million stg