BRIEF-CITIC Securities to pay A share and H share annual dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders of both A share and H share for FY 2016
Oct 28 Redefine International Plc :
* Results for year ended Aug.31, 2015
* Earnings available for distribution increased 13.6 pct to 44.4 million stg vs 39.1 million stg in 2014
* Adjusted NAV per share 41.7p, an increase of 3 pct
* Occupancy increased to 98.1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM, March 23 VolkerWessels, the largest Dutch construction company, is preparing a stock market listing which may value the family-owned business at more than 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) including debt, people close to the matter said.