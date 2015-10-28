Oct 28 Scanfil Oyj :

* Q3 turnover 135.8 million euros ($150.09 million) versus 56.7 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating profit 5.2 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago

* Guidance changed on 2015 on Sept. 24 - turnover to be 360 million - 385 million euros, operating profit ex. items to be 17 million - 21 million euros against earlier guidance turnover of 350 million - 365 million euros, operating profit ex. items of 14 million - 18 million euros

