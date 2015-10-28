Oct 28 Trinity Mirror Plc :

* Total of 22,398,041 new ordinary shares of ten pence each in Trinity Mirror ("placing shares") have been placed

* Raising total gross proceeds of about 35.4 million stg for company

* Placing at a price of 158 pence per placing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)