UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Distell Group Ltd
* During first three months (1 July 2015 - 30 September 2015) of new financial year ending 30 June 2016, distell continued to record strong total revenue growth
* In Africa we achieved good revenue growth in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Nigeria
* Trading conditions are expected to remain unpredictable and volatile domestically and in our traditional international export markets
* North America is showing strong growth, with Europe and Asia remaining challenging and highly competitive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.