BRIEF-CITIC Securities to pay A share and H share annual dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders of both A share and H share for FY 2016
Oct 28 Turker Proje Gayrimenkul Ve Yatirim Gelistirme AS :
* Q3 net loss of 396,615 lira ($137,127.89) versus loss of 310,964 lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 2.8923 liras)
FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM, March 23 VolkerWessels, the largest Dutch construction company, is preparing a stock market listing which may value the family-owned business at more than 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) including debt, people close to the matter said.