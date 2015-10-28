BRIEF-CITIC Securities to pay A share and H share annual dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders of both A share and H share for FY 2016
Oct 28 Laan & Spar Bank A/S :
* Q3 net interest income 102.0 million Danish crowns ($15.1 million) versus 109.1 million crowns year ago
* Q3 net income 38.5 million crowns versus 18.9 million crowns year ago
* Q3 reversal of loan losses 2.2 million crowns versus loan losses 15.8 million crowns year ago
* 2015 core earnings before impairments outlook unchanged
FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM, March 23 VolkerWessels, the largest Dutch construction company, is preparing a stock market listing which may value the family-owned business at more than 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) including debt, people close to the matter said.