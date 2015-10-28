Diamond group De Beers buys out retail partner LVMH

PARIS, March 23 Anglo American's diamond specialist De Beers has bought the 50 percent stake held by French luxury goods group LVMH in De Beers Diamond Jewellers for an undisclosed amount, taking full ownership of the retail operation. "More fully integrating the De Beers Diamond Jewellers brand and store network will enable us to deliver an even more differentiated diamond offering, alongside our fast-growing diamond brand Forevermark," De Beers Group chief executive Bruce Cleave