* Ericsson : Brazilian insurance company launches latest LTE services with Ericsson

* Insurance company Porto Seguro has updated its mobile virtual operator network to enable LTE data services and prepare for future VoLTE services

Contract includes Ericsson Evolved Packet Core, IP Multimedia Subsystem, and Business Support Systems, as well as services to install, support, and manage the network for three years