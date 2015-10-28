Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 28 Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson
* Ericsson : Brazilian insurance company launches latest LTE services with Ericsson
* Insurance company Porto Seguro has updated its mobile virtual operator network to enable LTE data services and prepare for future VoLTE services
* Contract includes Ericsson Evolved Packet Core, IP Multimedia Subsystem, and Business Support Systems, as well as services to install, support, and manage the network for three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order