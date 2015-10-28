Oct 28 Neurovive Pharmaceutical Ab

* Neurovive says aims to find path forward in antiviral development following discontinuation of OCB-030 preclinical program by Arbutus

* Says Arbutus Biopharma has decided to discontinue development of OCB-030 (NVP018) so company can focus its resources on other agents that directly target HBV.

* Says "believes that the compound still has future potential based on the extensive, independent evidence that supports its application in this area" Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)