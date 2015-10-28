BRIEF-Lupin Ltd gets FDA nod for generic Tobi inhalation solution
* Says lupin receives FDA approval for generic Tobi® inhalation solution
Oct 28 NeuroSearch A/S :
* Seeks to appeal market manipulation judgment to the Supreme Court
* Was sentenced a fine of 5 million Danish crowns ($743,000) for violation of the prohibition against market manipulation
* Board of directors has carefully reviewed judgment and finds that on material points it hasn't applied a fully correct interpretation of market manipulation rules
* Anticipated loss for current financial year will stay at an anticipated loss of about 7 million - 9 million Danish crowns
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7337 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says lupin receives FDA approval for generic Tobi® inhalation solution
MUMBAI, March 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Poor patients in western India were unable to access care for a fourth day as doctors at state hospitals extended a strike protesting assaults by patients' families, adding pressure to an overburdened public healthcare system.