BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank issues 0.200 pct bond of CHF 400 million
* Has issued a 0.200 pct bond of 400 million Swiss francs ($402.45 million) (with reopening) on 22 March 2017 with a maturity of eight years
Oct 28 Reysas REIT :
* Q3 net loss of 29.8 million lira ($10.31 million) versus loss of 3.3 million lira year ago
* Q3 revenue of 18.8 million lira versus 12.4 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8891 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Volkswagen is leaving nothing to chance for its first euro unsecured bond since the emissions cheating scandal and is offering a handsome premium to ensure the trade goes smoothly.