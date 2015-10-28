BRIEF-CITIC Securities to pay A share and H share annual dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders of both A share and H share for FY 2016
Oct 28 UK's Fca
* Published its response to competition and market authority's (cma) payday lending market investigation
* Is consulting with industry and consumer groups to seek their views on proposed standards. Consultation closes on 28 January 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders of both A share and H share for FY 2016
FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM, March 23 VolkerWessels, the largest Dutch construction company, is preparing a stock market listing which may value the family-owned business at more than 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) including debt, people close to the matter said.