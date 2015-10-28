UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes license agreement in Arab Emirates with the Sharjah TV public channel (Sharjah TV) for some programs distributed by the company
* The license grants the non-exclusive free-TV broadcasting rights in the Emirates of third parties programs which are distributed by Mondo TV
* License to have a three-year duration
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.