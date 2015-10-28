BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals enters into a common stock purchase agreement with HLHW IV LLC
* On March 22 co entered into a common stock purchase agreement with HLHW IV LLC
Oct 28 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA :
* Proposes interim 2015 dividend of 0.30 euros per share
* Reports Q3 net profit 49.3 million euros ($54.56 million) versus 41.0 million euros a year ago
* Q3 revenue 245.4 million euros versus 234.5 million euros a year ago
* Sees to achieve FY 2015 sales of around 1.04 billion euros
* Sees FY 2015 operating income of around 270 million euros
* Sees FY 2015 net income of around 190 million euros
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump may face his first major legislative hurdle on Thursday: a do-or-die vote in the House of Representatives on a plan that would roll back the signature healthcare law of former President Barack Obama.