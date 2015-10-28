Oct 28 Lloyds Of London
* Excess of central assets over solvency shortfalls of
£3,259m.
* During period financial markets displayed a high level of
volatility with losses generated across most risk assets. For
lloyd's central assets, modest investment loss has reduced
surplus before tax.
* Losses were generated across most risk assets whilst bond
investments generated small capital gains as both increased
demand and a diminished likelihood of near term rate rises
pushed yields to an even lower level.
* Overall, society's investments have lost £6m, or 0.2%
during first 9 months of 2015.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [ ]
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise)