BRIEF-Technopolis appoints Sami laine new CFO

March 23 Technopolis Oyj: * Sami Laine appointed new CFO of Technopolis * Laine is currently CFO of Renor Oy * Laine will take over as CFO in May, 2017 * Laine will replace retiring CFO Reijo Tauriainen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)