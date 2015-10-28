Oct 28 Realtech AG :

* 9-month consolidated revenue of 25.4 million euros ($28.10 million), at previous year's level (25.3 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT up by 0.2 million euros from previous year period to loss of 1.1 million euros

* 9-month net loss 1.6 million euros after loss 1.7 million euros last year

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT between negative 2.0 million euros and negative 3.0 million euros instead of the previous forecast of EBIT between 0.0 million euros and 1.0 million euros