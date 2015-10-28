BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank issues 0.200 pct bond of CHF 400 million
* Has issued a 0.200 pct bond of 400 million Swiss francs ($402.45 million) (with reopening) on 22 March 2017 with a maturity of eight years
Oct 28 Competition and Markets Authority:
* Not to refer anticipated merger between Just Retirement Group and Partnership Assurance Group Plc to a phase 2 investigation
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Volkswagen is leaving nothing to chance for its first euro unsecured bond since the emissions cheating scandal and is offering a handsome premium to ensure the trade goes smoothly.