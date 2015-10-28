UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Ebro Foods SA :
* 9-month sales up 17.7 percent at 1.79 billion euros ($1.98 billion) versus year ago
* 9-month net profit down 3.8 percent at 101.6 million euros versus year ago
* 9-month EBITDA up 8.7 percent at 214.4 million euros versus year ago
* 9-month advertising expense up 18.2 percent at 65.7 million euros versus year ago
* Sees FY 2015 sales up 15.3 percent at 2.44 billion euros versus year ago
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA up 5.2 percent at 302.1 million euros versus year ago
* Sees FY 2015 net profit down 2.5 percent at 142.3 million euros versus year ago
* Net debt at end-Q3 448.1 million euros versus 405.6 million euros at end-Dec. 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9035 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.