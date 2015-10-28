BRIEF-Lupin Ltd gets FDA nod for generic Tobi inhalation solution
* Says lupin receives FDA approval for generic Tobi® inhalation solution
Oct 28 Just Retirement Group Plc
* UK Competition and Markets Authority approval
* Welcome today's announcement by CMA that it has unconditionally cleared recommended all-share merger of Just Retirement and Partnership Assurance to create JRP Group Plc
* Expected that merger will become effective around late December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [JRG.L PA.L]
MUMBAI, March 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Poor patients in western India were unable to access care for a fourth day as doctors at state hospitals extended a strike protesting assaults by patients' families, adding pressure to an overburdened public healthcare system.