BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank issues 0.200 pct bond of CHF 400 million
* Has issued a 0.200 pct bond of 400 million Swiss francs ($402.45 million) (with reopening) on 22 March 2017 with a maturity of eight years
Oct 28 Groenlandsbanken A/S :
* 9-month pre-tax profit 82.8 million Danish crowns ($12.3 million) versus 115.6 million crowns year ago
* 9-month loan losses 14.4 million crowns versus 14.0 million crowns year ago
* 9-month net interest and fee income 213.8 million crowns versus 220.1 million crowns year ago
* FY profit before value adjustments and write-downs at the level of 125 million - 145 million crowns is still expected
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Volkswagen is leaving nothing to chance for its first euro unsecured bond since the emissions cheating scandal and is offering a handsome premium to ensure the trade goes smoothly.