BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank issues 0.200 pct bond of CHF 400 million
* Has issued a 0.200 pct bond of 400 million Swiss francs ($402.45 million) (with reopening) on 22 March 2017 with a maturity of eight years
Oct 28 Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc :
* 9-Month ended sept.30, 2015 group profit before taxation 558.41 million naira versus 261.22 million naira last year Source : bit.ly/1Hb7gMS Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Volkswagen is leaving nothing to chance for its first euro unsecured bond since the emissions cheating scandal and is offering a handsome premium to ensure the trade goes smoothly.