BRIEF-Lupin Ltd gets FDA nod for generic Tobi inhalation solution
* Says lupin receives FDA approval for generic Tobi® inhalation solution
Oct 28 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* Announces planned pivotal trial design for Sarizotan for patients with Rett syndrome, a neurodevelopmental disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says lupin receives FDA approval for generic Tobi® inhalation solution
MUMBAI, March 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Poor patients in western India were unable to access care for a fourth day as doctors at state hospitals extended a strike protesting assaults by patients' families, adding pressure to an overburdened public healthcare system.