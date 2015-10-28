CGD begins marketing Portugal's first AT1
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Portugal's Caixa Geral de Depositos is marketing a €500m no-grow perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond at an 11% to 11.5% coupon, according to a lead.
Oct 28 Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV):
* Indo Internacional SA to delist from Madrid and Barcelona stock exchanges as of Oct. 29
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Portugal's Caixa Geral de Depositos is marketing a €500m no-grow perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond at an 11% to 11.5% coupon, according to a lead.
SEOUL, March 23 South Korea's central bank governor said on Thursday the fresh bailout plan for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd was "inevitable" when considering the consequences of letting the company go under.