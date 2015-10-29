Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 29 Teleste Oyj :
* Q3 net sales 66.2 million euros ($72.38 million) versus 50.4 million euros year ago
* Q3 operating profit 5.9 million euros versus 4.9 million euros year ago
* Estimates that net sales and operating profit for 2015 will exceed 2014 level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order