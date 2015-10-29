UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 29 Atria Oyj :
* Q3 net sales 337.1 million euros ($368.48 million) versus 364.4 million euros year ago
* Q3 consolidated EBIT 15.1 million euros versus 16.2 million euros year ago
* In 2015, EBIT is projected to be roughly same and net sales are expected to decrease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9148 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.