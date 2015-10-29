WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS CONFIDENT WE HAVE DONE EVERY SINGLE THING POSSIBLE TO FULFILL PROMISES ON HEALTHCARE
Oct 29 Molecular Partners AG :
* Operating profit of 2.2 million Swiss francs ($2.21 million) and net profit of 5.5 million Swiss framcs in Q3 of 2015
* Positive cash flow from operations of 43.3 million Swiss francs in Q3 of 2015
* 221 million Swiss francs in cash and cash equivalents at Sept. 30, up 26 pct since June 2015 and 130 pct year-over-year
* Q3 total revenues of 9.9 million Swiss francs (Q3 2014: 6.7 million Swiss francs)
* Expects for full year 2015, at constant exchange rates, total expenses of around 35 million Swiss francs, of which around 30 million Swiss francs are cash effective
* Will generate a positive operational and net cash flow for full year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9938 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
