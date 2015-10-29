Oct 29 Telenet Group Holding NV :

* Reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA up 5 percent y-o-y to 724.2 million euros ($792.13 million)

* Q3 revenue is 1,349.7 million euros, up 6 percent y-o-y

* Q3 net subscriber growth for advanced fixed services of enhanced video, broadband internet and fixed-line telephony rises 43 percent q-o-q

* Mobile postpaid subscribers rises 13 percent y-o-y to 977,200 at Sept. 30

* Q3 free cash flow is 225.2 million, up 7 percent y-o-y

* Q3 accrued capital expenditures are 248.6 million euros, or about 18 percent of revenue

* Says ARPU per customer relationship yielded 48.9 euros for Q3, up 1.7 euro, or 4 percent

* Says BASE company acquisition is pending regulatory approval, expected to close at end of March 2016

* Full year 2015 outlook is reaffirmed

* Sees healthy organic top line growth of between 5 percent to 6 percent for the full year with adjusted EBITDA expected to grow between 4 percent to 5 percent compared to 2014

* Says excluding the recognition of the Belgian football broadcasting rights for the 2015-2016 season, accrued capital expenditures are expected to represent about 20 percent of revenue, while targeting free cash flow of between 250 million euros and 260 million euros

