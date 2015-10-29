Oct 29 Straumann Holding AG :

* Group confirms full-year outlook

* 9-month group revenue climbs 12 pct in Swiss francs (9 pct organic, 18 pct in local currencies) to 585 million Swiss francs ($588.59 million), including 46 million francs from Neodent

* Appointment of Matthias Schupp, head of Straumann's LATAM region and CEO of Neodent, to Executive Management Board with effect of Jan. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9939 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)