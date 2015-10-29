UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Oct 29 Straumann Holding AG :
* Group confirms full-year outlook
* 9-month group revenue climbs 12 pct in Swiss francs (9 pct organic, 18 pct in local currencies) to 585 million Swiss francs ($588.59 million), including 46 million francs from Neodent
* Appointment of Matthias Schupp, head of Straumann's LATAM region and CEO of Neodent, to Executive Management Board with effect of Jan. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9939 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.